$328m loan: Stop mortgaging Nigeria’s future – PDP chieftain tells FG

By Charles Agwam – Gombe

Following the federal government’s loan deal of $328 million with the Chinese government, reactions have continued to trail the bi-lateral deal between the two nations.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Gombe and the national publicity secretary of the ‘Restore Back PDP Initiative’, Dahiru Hassan Kera, on Wednesday, warned the Buhari’s led administration of mortgaging the country’s future through huge external borrowings from China and World Bank.

Kera, while reacting to the recent signing of $328 million loan deal with the Chinese Government, in Gombe said “The spate of reckless and carefree borrowings by the federal government without considering the economic contrecoup is quite alarming, disastrous, and needs to stop.

‘’With the recent deal, Nigeria has borrowed over N3 trillion from China in the last four years and by implication every Nigerian citizen owes Chinese Government the sum of N15,000.

“It is laughable that the same government is trying to divert $322 million repatriated Abacha loots to fund 2019 election in pretense of sharing the money to the poor Nigerians”.

According to Kera, Nigeria’s debt profile has gone through the roof from N9 trillion inherited by the past administration to over N30 trillion, adding that if the trend is allowed to continue, “We’re facing an economic endangerment”.