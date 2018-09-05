300 kids grace Anyanwu-Akeredolu summer tennis clinic

By Dayo Johnson Akure

OVER 300 children participated in this year’s Summer Tennis Clinic, organised by the office of the first lady in Ondo state in collaboration with the Ondo State Sports Council to develop tennis talents.

The two weeks tennis clinic took place at the Akure Sports Stadium.

Wife of the state governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu said the Summer Tennis Clinic was for children between ages four and 13 and was launched to identify and develop tennis talents in young children.

Akeredolu also stressed the need to encourage sports development among youths in the state, particularly at the grassroots level.

According to her, the essence of putting up the tennis clinic was to discover and develop the latent potential and skills of young ones who were capable of becoming champions.

“The benefits of catching our youths young, especially in sports, are enormous. Let us look at champions like Venus and Serena Williams. They all started as young children.

“Today, they have become world champions winning numerous awards. We have Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Billie Jean King, just to mention a few.”