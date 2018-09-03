3 robbers killed in gun battle with Police

By Evelyn Usman

Three members of a robbery gang that has been terrorising residents of Fidawo community, in Ogun State, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, were weekend shot dead during a gun battle with an anti-robbery team attached to Ogun State Police Command.

The gang, said to have specialised in attacking traders, Vanguard gathered, had successfully dispossessed a popular bush meat seller identified simply as Jumoke, who had gone to meet her supplier, of her money, when information reached the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Owode Egba Division, CSP Sheu Alao.

He led a team of anti-robbery policemen to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the robbers opened fire, leading to a shoot-out that lasted 20 minutes.

The sporadic gunshots sent residents into hiding and motorists avoiding the area.

At the end of the gun battle, bodies of the three suspects laid in pools of blood.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “Other members of the gang escaped into the nearby bush with gunshot wounds.

“Recovered from them were one locally-made single-barrelled gun, one double-barrelled shot gun, one single-barrelled muzzle loading gun, one live cartridge, a wristwatch belonging to the victim of the attack and N10,220 cash.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, who praised his men for their gallantry and quick response to the distress call, has ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

“He also appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, traditional healers and other health officials, to report to the Police if anybody with gunshot injuries is seen around their areas.”