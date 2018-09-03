3 LASU lecturers face probe over sexual harassment

Three lecturers at Lagos State University, LASU, may be sacked over cases of alleged sexual harassment of their students.

It was learned, yesterday, that the insitution’s Governing Council had concluded investigations into the matter.

According to a source, the sack of the randy teachers would be announced after the next meeting of the council, slated for next month.

The authoritative source revealed that the lecturers are from the departments of Chemistry and Economics, while the third is from the LASU College of Medicine, LASUCOM, Ikeja.

Two of the teachers allegedly told two female students to come and re-sit papers on a Saturday with the intent to take sexual advantage of them.

The source said the students, however, reported the issue to the university’s security department, which reportedly advised them to play along with the teachers in a bid to catch them redhanded.

According to the source, the LASUCOM lecturer, similarly, directed two female medical students to buy an injection, which he allegedly ended up using on the students “to sedate them and take advantage of them sexually.”

Reacting to the allegation, the LASUCOM lecturer claimed the accusation of sexual harassment against him was the handiwork of mischief makers.

He, however, did not elaborate but confirmed that the LASU panel invited him to answer questions on unethical conduct, arising from a medical prescription he gave to students.

On their part, the two other accused lecturers declined to make comments.

It was also gathered that council would similarly decide the fate of three executive members of the LASU chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, accused of stealing a confidential document and committing other offences.

Contacted, Chairman of LASU Governing Council, Profesor Adebayo Ninalowo, declined to comment on the unionists’ issue, directing inquiries to the institution’s Corporate Affairs Unit.

Council ‘ll ratify panel’s decision— Spokesman

Spokesman for the university, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, however, confirmed the cases.

He said the recommendations of the panel would be ratified by the council in its sitting next month.

Adekoya described the issues, especially those relating to sexual harassment and stealing of official documents as regrettable, restating the determination of LASU authorities to sanitise the system.

He described cases of misconduct as unacceptable to the university, saying the institution had zero tolerance for such cases.

His words: “The panel is ongoing. The joint committee of senate and council is already sitting and would make its recommendations to the governing council.

“Whatever they recommend would be considered by the Governing Council in its sitting next month and the decision of the council would be final.”

Also, the Registrar of the university, Mr. Olayinka Amuni, told newsmen that the punishment for sexual assault by a staff once established, was outright dismissal.

His words: “Once we are able to establish that a staff engaged in an illegal relationship with any student, the person is dismissed from the system because it is the height of academic irresponsibility.

“We are an institution guided by rules and regulations and once we have an official report or an allegation of someone indulging in sexual harassment, the first thing we do is to issue query to the person.

“The query is to get information from the person whether indeed, that really happened or not.

“We would examine whatever response you give with the evidence before us and if the evidence is not genuine, we won’t push further.

“But if we can find element of truth in what is before us, the matter is sent to disciplinary committee and the sanction for such activity is dismissal.”