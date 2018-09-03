3 arrested over abduction of Delta Catholic priest

By Perez Brisibe & Paul Olayemi

SAPELE—THREE persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnap of the parish priest of St. Emmanuel Catholic Church, Aghalokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev Father Christopher Ogaga, who was abducted 11 days ago.

A security source at the Sapele Area Police Command told Vanguard that the suspects have been transferred to the state police headquarters for further investigation.

The source, who does not want his name mentioned because he is not authorised to speak on the matter, said: “They were arrested last Friday and have been moved to Asaba.

“We are on the trail of the other persons involved in the kidnap and I assure you that they will all be rounded up and brought to justice soon.”

Though the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, promised to get more details on the incident, he was yet to do so at press time.

Meanwhile, the Episcopal Vicar and Parish Priest of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sapele, Delta State, Most Rev Fr. Christopher Ekabo, who the kidnappers contacted for the ransom, hinted that the church did not make any payment for his release.

Ekabo, who is the Dean of Sapele Catholic Deanery, while giving details of the episode on Sunday at the church, also applauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for detailing the state Commissioner of Police to ensure the Catholic priest was released unharmed.

He said: “When it was finally established that Fr. Ogaga had been kidnapped, we reached out to the governor who immediately detailed the Commissioner of Police to see to the release of the priest.

“A day after he was abducted, the hoodlums placed a call to me, demanding a ransom of N15 million. I told them that to raise that amount, we would have to collect church offerings from the parish for the next 50 years.

“After reducing the amount to N1.2 million, they said we should give them anything. In the long run, they directed me to Ughelli were he was finally released after being without water and food.”