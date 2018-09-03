3 Adamawa journalists petition IG over threat to life

‘A squad has been assigned to kill or maim us’

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Three journalists in Adamawa State have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, requesting for protection of their lives.

The journalists in the petition yesterday in Yola, through their lawyer, Sunday Wugira of Na Allah Chambers, alleged threats to their lives because of professional activities in the state.

They journalists are Adamawa State TVC correspondent, Adenusi Owolabi; The Punch correspondent, Hindi Livinus, and Sahara Reporters’ Phineas Padio.

The petition, dated September 7, and copied to the office of Adamawa State Governor; Director of Department of State Services, DSS; AIG Zone 3; Brigade Commander, 23 Armored Brigade Yola; Commandant, NSCDC, and NUJ Chairman, Adamawa State council, claimed that report at their disposal indicated that a squad had been formed to either eliminate them or cause them grievous harm.

It read in part: “According to intelligence report at our disposal, the squad consists of security operatives and a horde of political thugs.

“The group, according to our informants, is commanded by a senior ranking police officer of the Adamawa State Command. As alleged, the killer-group has been assigned the task to either eliminate us or deform us by breaking our two hands and two legs.”