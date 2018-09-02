2Baba returns with ‘Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless’ concert

By Ayo Onikoyi

2Baba’s fully-scripted and highly exhilarating musical concert, ‘Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless’, returns with a bang on Saturday, October 20 at the Eko Convention Centre.

The highly anticipated show promises to be sensational as movie screen legend Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), the multi talented Falz and Phyno, have been billed to headline the event.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Power of 1’ which reinforces the belief that one person’s affirmative action can deliver positive outcomes and challenge young Nigerians to embrace the responsibility of fixing Nigeria, one challenge at a time.

Speaking on why he started the Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless concert, 2Baba was quoted as saying “Nigerians love good music and great live performances, so I’m keeping that spirit alive because it’s the only place where people get to appreciate and enjoy an artiste’s full expression of their art, gift and talent.”

Entertainment industry veteran and Executive Producer of the show, Efe Omorogbe of Buckwyld Media Productions, has also promised fans that the 2018 edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless will be “a mind-blowing entertainment experience designed to inspire”.

The concert also marks the official launch of the social movement campaign inspired by the soon to be released movie titled “Power of 1”.