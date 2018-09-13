2019: Zamfara Deputy Governor cautions youths against violence

Zamfara Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, has cautioned youths in the state against any form of violence before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

Wakkala, who is a gubernatorial aspirants under the platform of all Progressives Congress (APC), gave the advice while addressing his supporters from the 14 local government areas of the state at his residents in Gusau on Thursday.

He urged youths to shun any form of violence, thuggery and avoid anything that will disturb peace and stability in the society in the name of politics.

“We should cooperate and work together for the development of Zamfara State, we should not be allowed to be used for political violence and thuggery.

“You know the situation we are facing in Zamfara today, we should continue with prayers and seek Allah’s intervention to the security challenges we are facing.

“I thank you for the support, you gave to me, and Insha Allah I will work on the mandate you gave to me. I will continue to stand for you.

“I am happy with the kind of trust, solidarity, support and encouragement you are giving to me, and I am giving you assurance that we will continue to work together”, he said.

Newsmen report that the deputy governor has failed to secure the support of Gov. Abdulaziz Yari and APC leadership in the state who are backing another aspirant for the position.

The governor and the state APC leadership have claimed that the party stakeholders had since endorsed the state Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu-Idris, as the party’s governorship candidate.

The deputy governor and other aspirants had since kicked against the decision, saying there was no consensus on who becomes the governorship candidate of the APC in the state.

Other governorship aspirants seeking APC endorsement include, Alhaji Abu Magaji, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary and Sen. Kabiru Mafara, representing Zamfara Central.

NAN