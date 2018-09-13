2019 – Youths forum organises one million march for Saraki

By DEMOLA AKINYEMI

Ilorin – No fewer than one million people have been mobilised to converge on Ilorin, kwara state capital on Saturday to sensitize and mobilise the people for the presidential aspiration of Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki.



Spokesman of a youth organisation based in Ilorin, Kwara state, Olarenwaju Oba Youths Forum, Mr Abdulrahaman Oba who dropped the hint at a press conference in Ilorin yesterday called on the youths and other well meaning Nigerians to support the presidential aspiration of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki in order to bring an exemplary leadership, impactful service and result oriented representation.

Oba stressed that, this is the time for youths to rally round their own in order to move the nation forward.

According to him, “the youths have remained a bedrock of the nation and it is high time they are given chance to lead the nation in order to contribute more to the socioeconomic growth of the nation”.

He said that, the Senate President, Dr. Saraki possesses all that it takes to provide such leadership adding that, various political offices he had occupied in the past and even presently had equipped him to lead the nation to a promise land come 2019.

Oba assured that, “If Bukola Saraki emerges victorious in the 2019 general elections, Nigerians should expect exemplary leadership, impactful service and result-oriented representation.

“Government will be brought to the doorsteps of all individuals and every person will be able to say- with a chest-beating assurance- that he/she benefitted immensely from having Saraki as the president of this great nation.

“Saraki is a noble man; an exemplary leader; an impactful figure; a man of timber and caliber; of gusto and panache; a man on a mission to salvage our dear country from its precarious state and make it the true giant of Africa, not just on paper but in all facets of reality. Let’s support Bukola Saraki to take Nigeria to greater heights”.

While appealing to the people of the country and most especially youths to come together and support Dr. Saraki in its bid to provide a purposeful leadership in the country, Mr. Oba however said that, such support would go a long way to take the nation into a greater height.