2019: Youth Parliament endorses Saraki’s loyalist

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, the Nigerian Youth Parliament has endorsed the candidacy of Abdulmajeed Olanrewaju Oba for the Federal House of Representatives.

Mr Olanrewaju Oba who organised the recent Mass Rally for Senator Bukola Saraki for President is vying to represent the Asa, Ilorin West Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections under the PDP platform.

Speaking on the endorsement at a Special Occasion of a merit award of excellence conferment on Hon. Olanrewaju Oba, the Head of Mission, Nigerian Youth Parliament, Mr Gideon Obande, said that the recipient of the award Olanrewaju Oba has contributed to youth development in the state through his advocacies and empowerment programmes.

“The Nigerian Youth Parliament deems it fit as the apex youth legislative organisation in the country to tour various states of the country so as to encourage serious young politicians in the 2019 general elections.

“Our searchlight has revealed that Honourable Abdulmajeed Olanrewaju Oba is the most vibrant young aspirant in Kwara state. This is seen in his capacity and wide youth acceptance across the constituency and State of Harmony.

“The Nigerian Youth Parliament is here in the State of Harmony not just to applaud your distinct efforts in making the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ a reality in Kwara but to also honour your passion and desire based on your track records as a youth cum community emancipator.”

On the award of excellence, Mr Obande said the zeal, meritorious service and innovative service delivery exhibited by Hon Olanrewaju makes him a worthy recipient of the award.

The Youth parliament named Mr Olanrewaju Oba ‘Icon of hope to Nigerian Youths and Nation Building’ in recognition of his youth activities and contribution to the growth of the body in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the occasion, the President of the Agbaji Youths Solidarity Forum, a pressure group in Kwara State, Mr Othman Tosho commended Oba for his supports to various youth groups in the state.

“We are thrilled to have you present here on this day. Our resolve as Agbaji youths is to massively support your candidacy owing to your trademark and landmark achievements in Kwara state, we are proud that you are a great youth ambassador and we will stand with you in this journey”.

Responding, Hon. Olanrewaju Oba promised to focus on education, health, creating employment and development of Ilorin West when elected into the House of Representatives.