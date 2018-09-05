2019: Women demand governorship slots, 120 reps seats, 40 senate seats

By Josephine Agbonkhese

LAGOS—HUNDREDS of women, on the platform of Women in Politics, WIP, stormed the secretariats of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, yesterday, in Lagos, demanding free and fair primaries that would allow the emergence of more female aspirants as candidates in the 2019 general election.

Chanting solidarity songs and echoing repeatedly , the women, including female aspirants from various political parties, said internal party politics was repeatedly taking a toll on women’s political ambitions.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Dr Emilia Ezeude, President, Lagos Women in Politics Inter-party Network, said: “Today, we are saying we want more women among your candidates. We know we have women that are more than capable in this state. So, we are saying that for governorship, we want women candidates; for local councils, we want women; for Senate and House of Representatives.”

we want for women 40 and 120 out of the 109 and 360 seats respectively; in the state House of Assembly too, we want more women. For Presidency, twinning must be considered.”