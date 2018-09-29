2019: We’ve not adopted a Presidential Candidate for PDP- Northern Groups

By Dapo Akinrefon

Pan Northern Groups, Weekend, refuted claims that they are considering certain presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to adopt as its candidate as for the next year’s election.

In a communique after a crucial meeting by the Director General, Northern Elders Forum, NE, Dr. Yima Sen, the groups described the rumour as “a total fabrication and farther from the truth because it is not in the tradition of our Forum to decide for Nigerian voters any specific candidates before elections.”

The communiqué stated that, “what the Pan Northern Groups did under the chairmanship of Prof. Ango Abdullahi, was to hold series of meetings with all the presidential aspirants urging them to prune down their numbers, and unite behind a consensus candidate.”

It reads: ‎”The Group being a neutral advisory body, which does not want a rancorous convention and a contested primary, conceded to the aspirants with the understanding that there must be free and fair elections where the party and indeed the aspirants must unite behind any successful candidate after the primaries.

“it is not the duty of Pan Northern Groups to anoint a presidential candidate.

“Our duty is to ensure that all the candidates go to the contest as one and emerge from the primaries united and strong, in order to change the current dispensation.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to note that the Pan Northern Groups are neutral in all their undertakings and that their interaction with all the presidential aspirants should be seen for what it was, a patriotic duty to our country. And the aim is the pursuit of the avenues that would promote peace and development for our country.”