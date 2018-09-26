2019: We’ll resist intimidation in Delta —Group, CSOs, ex-militants

By Festus Ahon & Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI —Campaign for Good Governance, CGG; Civil Society Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations and ex-militants in Delta State, yesterday, vowed to resist any attempt by external forces to use force, intimidation or coercion to drive fear into the minds of the electorate in 2019.

Addressing newsmen in Ughelli, Delta State, National Coordinator, CGG, Prince Obaro Unuafe, who spoke on behalf of all the groups, described as undemocratic, statements credited to the national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, that he was going to ensure the deployment of “federal might” to unseat Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Unuafe and Azu Kawekwune, national secretary of the group, appealed to security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to show professionalism by refusing to be compromised or dragged into the murky waters of politics in the 2019 elections.

Obaro said: “We stand by free and fair governorship election in 2019 and we shall resist most vehemently any attempt by external forces to use force, intimidation or coercion to drive fear into the electorate in 2019.

“The statements credited to Oshiomhole are undemocratic and we shall watch closely to see the devious and crude methods he would deploy in the 2019 governorship election in Delta State.

“We call on all the tribes of Delta State—Urhobo, Isoko, Ijaw, Itsekiri and the Anioma— to eschew tribalism and come out enmass to vote for the candidates of their choice without intimidation, fear or favour.

“We remain committed to the ideals of democracy, rule of law and peace and would do everything within our power to safeguard them against the backdrop of those who have a premeditated plan to scuttle peace and development in the Delta State environment.”