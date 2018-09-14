2019: We will consolidate on gains of Gov. Dankwambo – PDP Gov. Aspirant tells delegates

By Charles Agwam – Gombe

A governorship aspirant and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Gombe, Bala Bello Tinka, on Friday called on delegates of his party to choose him over other aspirants in the forthcoming primary election of the party, to consolidate on the gains of Governor Hassan Dankwambo.

Tinka made the appeal when he and his entourage visited the headquarters of Kwami, Funakaye, and Nafada local government areas, where he met with prospective PDP delegates to solicit for their votes in the September 28 governorship primary election in the state.

He said his decision to visit them is to canvass for their votes and to restate his commitment to clinching victory for the party at all levels in the general elections.

He added that all hands must be on deck in seeing that the party elects a loyal, credible and sellable candidate to fly its flag in the 2019 election.

According to Tinka, “You all know the difficulties and struggles we’ve passed through to keep our party alive and soaring amidst enormous challenges. We stayed in PDP and confronted all the political gridlocks especially in the 2015 general elections.

“I’m now seeking for your support in the upcoming primary election so that we can consolidate on what our accomplished leader, His Excellency, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has achieved in terms of development, and to take our party to the part of success in 2019 and beyond.

“I assure you that if I emerge winner of the primaries, I will take us to victory. Other aspirants will come and ask you for the same favour but that should stop you from choosing the best, credible, and the most committed party man that will win in the general polls”.

Bala Tinka is the managing director of the Tinka Point Limited, and was the convener of the ‘’Talba Neighbor 2 Neighbor’’ a group he formed to support Dankwambo in the 2015 general elections.

He said he will tour all the local government areas in the state ahead of the primary election to solicit for more support.