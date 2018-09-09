2019: We must change Nigeria’s leadership, says Atiku as he visits Makarfi

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

One of the leading aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential ticket, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has warned that Nigeria is at a cross road as a result of leadership failure, saying the Buhari administration must be changed in 2019 for the country to move forward.

He spoke in Kaduna when he visited former Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, as part of his consultation on his presidential ambition.

According to Atiku, never before has the country been faced with the kind of challenge it is presently facing and it has become imperative for well-meaning Nigerians to rescue the country from insecurity and poverty

“Nigeria is at a cross-road, this is the worst time since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999. The misadministration of the APC government is very evident; we have the highest record of unemployment since 1999, we have the highest inflation, we have multiple exchange rate that discourages foreign investment. We have the highest level of insecurity since 1999”, he said.

“We are disunited this time more than ever before, people are more angry, people are poorer more than anytime. I mean, Nigeria is the headquarters of poverty in the world.

“This is unthinkable, for a country that is endowed with human and natural resources like ours, just because of lack of clear headed leadership and direction, this is where we find ourselves.

“So, it is obvious that we just have to change the leadership of this country”.

The former Vixe President said that, with the benefit of hindsight, it was obvious that the PDP remains the party to lead this country to greater glory.

“PDP governed this country since 1999 and we witnessed progressive development in all sectors of the economy”, he said.

Speaking on his visit to Makarfi, he said, “We are all members of the same family and we are working together to ensure that PDP produces the best candidate for the next election, so that PDP can be returned to power”.

He commended Makarfi, who is also a presidential aspirant of the PDP, for steering the party through it’s trying moments as the National Caretaker Committee Chairman.

Responding, Makarfi reminded the former VP of their various struggles working for the party in the past, noting that Atiku is capable and qualified to lead the party.

According to him, he has nothing to lose if Atiku picks the party’s presidential ticket.