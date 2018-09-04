2019: We are set to transform Kwara – Guber aspirant

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- A governorship aspirant in Kwara state in the 2019 general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia has pledged to transform the state if given the opportunity.



The aspirant who stated this at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja shortly after obtaining his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms on Monday, said he had all it takes to make Kwara better than it has been under successive administrations.

“We are committed to the development of Kwara for rapid economic prosperity. We shall build and consolidate on the achievements of past administrations,” he said.

While expressing the readiness of the PDP to mobilise electorates for the polls, the aspirant stated that his administration would prioritise wealth creation, reduce criminality and harness the creative energies of the youths for the good of the state.