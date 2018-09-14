2019: Vote for candidates with character – Oshiomhole

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday urged Nigerians to look out for the character and antecedents of candidates before casting their votes in the 2019 general election.

Oshiomhole gave the advice at the 27th Town Hall meeting tagged – ‘Partners in Progress ‘, organised by Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, who represents Lagos Central Senatorial District, in Lagos.

He urged the electorate to vote for candidates who have the capacity and character of serving them well and making their constituencies better for everyone.

The APC national chairman said that Sen. Oluremi Tinubu had made the party proud by properly utilising her zonal intervention fund to cater for the needs of her constituents.

”You deserve the applause of the party and we are proud of you.

“Your activities are at the heart of democracy as you make the people the drivers of democratic process.

”It takes commitment and courage to face the people and give them account of how you have been representing them. This is worthy of emulation.

”As we enter 2019, we must look out for character and people’s antecedents to form opinion about whether they deserve our votes or not,” he said.

Oshiomhole also urged political leaders to encourage and sponsor their wives, to promote more women in governance.

He commended Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for supporting and allowing his wife (Oluremi) participate in the politics of the nation, urging other party leaders to emulate him.

”It is now a common trend for many governors when leaving office to transit to the hallowed chambers.

“Rather than transit, encourage and sponsor your wives to the parliament as a way to encourage more women in governance.

”We don’t have to love our wives in the kitchen and go to town preaching about girl-child education, women empowerment and gender equality, ” he said.

In her remarks, Tinubu urged Nigerians to vote for persons of integrity with track record of service and delivery on their campaign promises as the nation approaches another electioneering season.

”I implore you not to let yourselves be carried away with promises that are unrealistic.

“People with ambition will come up with all kinds of tales of what they think they can do.

”Your vote is not only your civic responsibility; it is also your power.

“Do not give something so valuable away cheaply. Do not sell your votes for pittance, ‘‘she said.

Tinubu appreciated her constituents for supporting and endorsing her third term bid as a Senator, saying it will allow for continuity of purpose and vision.

”As we go into another election year, I will be asking you all to partner with me again for another four years.

”This will allow us improve on the structures that have been put in place and consolidate on the successes of the last few years, ‘‘ she said.

Also speaking, the Senate Majorly Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, promised that the APC legislators would continue to be patriotic to maintain their leadership at the National Assembly.

”There have been a lot going on at the Assembly recently, but we the APC legislators will continue to support and remain loyal to the party as well as maintain stability in the assembly.

”We will also continue to partner with President Muhammadu Buhari in the drive to make Nigeria better.

“We shall also support Comrade Oshiomhole as he leads our party to victory in 2019, ” Lawan said.

Sen. John Owan-Enoh, representing Cross River Central and APC Governorship aspirant in Cross River state, also described Sen. Tinubu as a courageous senator who had been committed to public service.

Mr Babatunde Balogun, Chairman, APC-Lagos State, said that Sen. Tinubu redefined political representation in the country.

Balogun promised that the party would continue to support the vision of Sen. Tinubu.

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr Femi Pedro, described Sen. Oluremi Tinubu’s tenure as profound, as she had been touching lives in the constituency.

”She has been a good representative, fighting for special status for Lagos State at the Senate Chamber.

”We are endorsing her for third term and we want her to become the next and first female Senate President in Nigeria. She is capable, ”he said.

In his address, Mr Tajudeen Olusi, a leader in APC-Lagos Central Senatorial District, commended Tinubu for paying attention to the well-being of the constituents.

Olusi urged the National Assembly to seriously consider a special status for Lagos State, to sustain its position as the driver of the nation’s economic growth.

Newsmen report that the event featured the unveiling of a book entitled – ‘A Compendium of Service: A Collection of Town Hall Speeches 2011-2018’.

NAN