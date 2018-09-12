2019: Urhobo Youths Assure Okowa of Victory

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI – Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has been assured of victory at the 2019 gubernatorial polls in the state.

Giving the assurance Monday this week, chairman, Coalition of Urhobo Ex-militant Leaders, CUEL, self-styled general H.M. Ebirie, said his group had put all machinery in order to ensure Delta Central delivered Okowa in 2019.

Ebirie, who is also National PRO, Phase 2 ex-militants, urged Deltans to work for the Okowa 2019 Movement in accordance with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, zoning arrangement in the state.

The Coalition, which nicknamed their movement as “The Eagles Move Support for Okowa in 2019”, said Urhobo youths were poised to actualize the Delta State Ideology for Okowa Again movement seeing the administration’s dedication to the well-being of the state.

He said as a grassroots mobilizer, he and his group would do all the needful to ensure Gov Okowa won at the poll without stress, emphasizing the zoning arrangement in the state must be respected.

He urged youths of Delta Central and in the state to ignore all distractions and work massively for Okowa and the PDP in 2019, stressing the administration meant well for the state.

“We are assuring the Prosperity for All Deltans government that Urhobo youths are very much ready to deliver our governor and the PDP in 2019 without stress”.