2019: Turaki appears before Southern, M-Belt leaders

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—FORMER Minister of Special Duties and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Taminu Turaki, SAN, has said if elected as the president of the country, his government would focus on security.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja after a closed door meeting with Leaders of thought, elder statesmen from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, on the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, Turaki said, “The rule of law is very significant, but what we have today is that this government relegates very significantly the rule of law in such a way and manner to make the judiciary fragile and vulnerable. When we get there, we would ensure that the rule of law takes its pride of place in the scheme of things. We will make sure all court orders are obeyed, if we feel otherwise about any order, we would do the proper thing, we would appeal to the superior court.”

Taminu Turaki who met with Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and other members of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum in Abuja, said that his interface with the SMBLF had deepened his knowledge about critical issues in the country.

Another aspirant on the platform of Mass Action Joint Alliance and a lecturer at the Rivers State University of Education, Prof. Mercy Adesanya-Davies said she was motivated to run for the office of the President because she had the capacity to change the current economic situation in the country.

The Presidential aspirant, who stated that she was ex-President Goodluck Jonathan colleague at RSUST, explained she had been nursing her ambition since 2015.

Welcoming the aspirants separately, the President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo who described the screening of presidential aspirants by the forum as an intellectual exercise, said that the screening was meant to deepen democracy in the country and bring to light critical issues of development and democracy which would enable the citizens to make informed choices during the 2019 elections.