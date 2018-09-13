2019: Those running for governor in Delta can’t match me —Okowa

Festus Ahon & Perez Brisibe

Ughelli – GovernorI Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, took a swipe at those with the intention of contesting the governorship election of the state with him come 2019, insisting that none of them has the capability or experience to match him in the race.

Okowa, in Ughelli during the Delta Central mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to welcome over 5,000 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other political parties who defected to the PDP, said, “We do not talk too much, ours is to work and the people are seeing that. Otherwise, if they present any of them who want to run for governor of Delta State, they know they can’t, because they do not have the experience and those who are supposed to have the experience, have many issues and still can’t match me knowing, I know Delta State more”

The event, attended by PDP faithful from the eight local government areas in Delta Central Senatorial District had in attendance, chieftains of the party from Delta South and North.

Okowa, who addressed the crowd, said, “I commend the decampees. The next one is in Kwale because we will be receiving a very big fish there. We would also go to Delta South even though we all know that APC is not even on ground in Delta South and the handful that are there, we will be receiving them into the PDP.

“I thank the people of Delta Central because we know that elections for us are normally difficult here, though we normally win here, it is normally difficult but this time, it won’t be difficult at all.

“With the class of people that have joined us today, election victory won’t be difficult here at all. There are some who say they are national chairman, who talks too much.”

On his part, the state PDP chairman, Mr Kingsley Esiso said the rally was an avenue to consolidate on the candidature of Governor Okowa for a second term in office, adding “We in Delta Central have agreed to vote for Okowa again.”