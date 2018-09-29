2019: Tambuwal visits Nasarawa, outlines how he will tackle Herdsmen violence

By Clifford Ndujihe

SOKOTO State Governor and Presidential aspirant, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, has promised to tackle the herdsmen crisis and violence, if elected.

Tambuwal, who is aspiring on the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the promise during a consultation visit to PDP delegates of Nasarawa State, which is seriously affected by the herdsmen and farmers’ crisis.

In a statement, yesterday, by his media office, which was signed by the Spokesman, Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, the governor promised not to pay lip service to Nasarawa State as successive governments had done over time, but carry the state along and boost the economy of the state.

“The time has come to convert the closeness of Nasarawa state to the seat of the federal government, Abuja, into real economic and developmental gains for the people of the state. I am here today to tell you that the privilege of proximity to the seat of power will give you the reward of deserved gains under my leadership”, Tambuwal assured.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives promised that his administration would bring a comprehensive and lasting solution to the menace of the herdsmen violence in the Nasarawa/Benue axis if given the opportunity to serve as president by adopting a specific framework for the area that would carry the people along and identify the root of the challenges and deal with them comprehensively.

Noting that the framework that would work in Nasarawa or Benue may not work in Zamfara or any other state, he said that his government will not adopt a “one solution solves all approach of the current government,”which he said has failed to bring lasting peace in the past.

Tambuwal said that if given the opportunity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, “Nigeria will have a leader that will make the her proud in the comity of nations, added: “From my experience and exposure and broad world view, and having visited and interacted with people in all the 360 federal constituencies, as a speaker, I have full understanding of the complexity of Nigeria’s unique diversity.

And I know that our strength is in our diversity. But we need a leader that has the ability, understanding and willingness to unify this great nation and bring her to the path of peace and progress because Nigeria has never been this polarized along ethnic and religious lines. We must say no to clannishness. Nigeria belongs to all of us and everyone has the right to live and prosper in any part of the country without fear.”

Responding on behalf of the delegates, one of Tambuwal’s former colleagues in the House of Representatives, who hails from Nasarawa, Hon. Mohammed Ogushi, extolled his leadership credentials, and described him as a credible leader.

The Nasarawa state PDP chairman, Hon Francis Ino Kila, who disclosed that Nasarawa state hosts 90 per cent of the federal workers in Abuja, said to Tambuwal, “your antecedents recommend you for national leadership. Your former colleague has confirmed that you are one dependable Nigerian, who always seeks the common good of the people and national interest.”