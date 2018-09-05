2019: Senator Enoh threatens zoning arrangements with a bid against Ayade

By Emma Una

CALABAR — Senator John Enoh has declared his intention to run for governor of Cross River State, putting the zoning arrangement that had been sustained since the advent of the Fourth Republic in the state in jeopardy.

Senator Enoh representing the Central Senatorial District has emerged as the most potent threat to Governor Ben Ayade’s second term aspiration. Ayade is from the Northern Senatorial District and became governor in 2015 after four consecutive terms of two Southern and Central Senatorial district governors.

Announcing his intentions in a statement, Enoh said his bid to take a shot at the number one position of the state was drawn from a deep reflection on the prevailing decadence in the style of governance that we have seen in the last three and half years.

He said he has a deep spirit of altruism and believes in the success of his vision which is the hallmark of good citizenship before embarking on the redemptive mission for the state.

“There is no doubt that the state is today mired in a downward spiral bind of unpalatable human development indicators and a yawning gap in all social development and needs to be redeemed.”

However, Chief Linus Okom, the Chairman of the Caucus of the PDP of the Northern District was quick to fault the bid as he said the North should have its opportunity of pushing for two terms.

“Ayade is going to cross the bridge, and nobody is going to stop him. Everybody has to back him to complete the eight years whether the person is from the central or from the south even from the north, it is Ayade till 2023.”