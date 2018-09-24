2019: Sen. Nyako emerges Adamawa ADC guber candidate

Yola – Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako, representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, has emerged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate for 2019 general elections in Adamawa.

Nyako recently defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) to ADC.

Announcing the emergence of Nyako at the conclusion of the party governorship primaries on Monday in Yola, the Chairman of the Primaries Committee who is also the National Secretary of the party, Alhaji Baba Abdullahi, said Nyako who is the only aspirant for the seat, was endorsed by the 2,235 delegates that voted in the election.

Abdullahi said that 2,274 delegates were accredited and cast their votes out of which 39 votes were invalid.

Also, the Adamawa ADC Chairman, Alhaji Yahaya Hammanjulde, lauded the delegates for their matured conduct and called for a more united ADC ahead of 2019.

Hammanjulde, who said there are 90 aspirants hoping to get the party tickets for 2019, assured that it would ensure level playing field for all.

In his acceptance speech, Nyako thanked the party and delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to disappoint them.

“This is a very important day in my life. I am humbled and grateful to God.

“We have a big job ahead of us as the people of Adamawa are now highly distressed and need to be rescued,” Nyako said.

While promising to carry everyone along, Nyako said his priority when elected would be education, agriculture, health, youth empowerment and security which included farmers/herders crisis and drug abuse among youths.

He said that with about 300,000 card carrying members of the party so far registered in the state, the party was ready to face any political party at the poll.

“We are eager to go even now. We are waiting for INEC to blow the whistle,” Nyako said. (NAN)