2019: Segun Oni’s group adopts Direct Primary in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—A group, Atunse Ekiti Movement loyal to former governor of Ekiti State, Engineer Segun Oni, has declared support for the direct primary as suggested by President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshimhole.

The group said the bold step would reduce the influences of moneybags in the party, by returning the APC to its real owners.

It, however, lauded the Ekiti APC Council of Elders for intervening in the suit filed by Oni challenging the eligibility of the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to participate in the party’s primary on account of his refusal to resign 30 days before the election as a Minister in Buhari’s cabinet.

The Council at a meeting in Igbara Odo, presided over by its Chairman, Chief George Akosile, prevailed on Oni to withdraw the suit in the spirit of unity and in order not to distract Fayemi as a governor.

The group, in a statement by former member of the House of Representatives and Director General of Segun Oni campaign organization, Dr. Ife Arowosoge after its meeting on Monday, said they won’t allow anyone to pocket the APC and run it like a personal fiefdom in Ekiti.

Arowosoge said the group “adopted the Direct Primary option for all elective offices in Ekiti State as approved by the National Executive Committee which was contained in the signed release of the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena.

” Members were urged to resist any attempt at imposing Indirect Primary as is being rumoured because it is subject to manipulation and corruption.”

On the pending litigation against Fayemi, Arowosoge said: “We recalled that Chief Oni met with APC Elders’ Council prior to the election where he suggested that the elders should endeavour to reach out to other leaders of the Atunse Ekiti Movement which the elders did.