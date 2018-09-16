2019: Saraki in Jos, says time for N/Central zone to produce president

Jos – Dr Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate and presidential aspirant on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform, says the North Central deserves a chance come 2019.

Saraki made the statement while addressing party faithful and supporters in Jos on Sunday.

He said that the North Central had worked hard for the country and had remained loyal in spite of the seeming division in the country.

“This is our time in the North Central; this is our chance.



“We have worked hard for this country; we have laboured so much even with so much division we remain united and loyal.

“I believe that all of us in the North Central are one family.

“The people of Plateau are lucky; they have two presidential aspirants, myself and Baba Jang.

“I call Plateau my home state because I believe that everything that affects one member of a family affects the other,” he said.

The aspirant said that it was time to change the narrative in the country and have a government that would include everybody.

Saraki added that if elected as president, he would ensure that criminals who kill people in the villages in Plateau and all over the country were brought to book.

He said Nigeria needed youths to take over the mantle of leadership as they remained the only hope Nigeria had to be led in the right direction.

“Plateau people have gone through so much; so many lives have been lost.

“With your support if I become president, this will not happen again.

“I will fight day and night to protect everyone and ensure that any criminal that commits a crime is made to face justice.

“We need someone who can stand for the masses and not be intimidated because he is standing for what is right, that person is Bukola Saraki,” he said.

Saraki urged the delegates in Plateau to vote for him during the primary elections, promising to give them a Nigeria that they would all be proud of.

Responding, the state chairman of the party, Mr Damishi Tango, praised Saraki for being bold and courageous in spite of the challenges he was facing as president of the senate.

Sango also lauded the aspirant for his courage in defecting from the APC, sayng that the party in the state would support him in his desire to become the number one citizen of the country. (NAN)