2019: Resist inordinate pressure from politicians, Okowa tells NYSC members

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, told National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members who may be recruited as ad-hoc workers for the 2019 general election to resist inordinate pressure by unscrupulous politicians to engage in sharp practices that could truncate the unity and peace of the country.

Okowa, who spoke at NYSC Orientation Camp in Issele-Uku during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) combined orientation course for corps members deployed to Delta, Bayelsa and Edo states, advised corp members to avoid temptations that would compromise the outcome of the election.

Represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Jude Sinebe, the governor said Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, may have need to engage the services of the Batch ‘B’ members for the conduct of the 2019 general election.

Okowa said: “I, therefore, challenge you to prepare your minds to perform the exercise with diligence and high sense of patriotic commitment to the country. As umpires, avoid the temptation of doing those things that might threaten the smooth conduct of the elections and worst still, the unity and progress of our country.

“I assure you that government on its part will do everything possible to guarantee your safety in the course of discharging your duties as youths on national service in your state of deployment.”

Earlier in his remark, Delta State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Benjamin Omotade, commended the corps members for fully participating in the exercise.