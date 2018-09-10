2019: President Buhari to collect Presidential Nomination Form Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday collect Presidential Nomination form and the Expression of Interest.

The event will hold at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 11.30a.m.

A socio-political group, the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), who bought the form for the president, would be presenting the Nomination Form and Expression of Interest to him.

NCAN had on Wednesday purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the President.

The National Coordinator of the group, Sanusi Musa, had earlier told newsmen in Abuja that the group could not handover the documents to the president immediately after purchase as the president was in China on official engagements.

He said: “The president is just back, so we have not yet presented the form to the president. We are in the process of sending it. We will send it to him.’’

Musa dismissed the insinuation that the group was being financed by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, saying that the N45 million expended on the purchase of the Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Form was generated through contributions made by the supporters and admirers of President Buhari.(NAN)