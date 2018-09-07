2019 : President Buhari committed to free, fair, credible polls, says aspirant

By Emem Idio

A state Assembly aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Bayelsa State, Mr Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha, has expressed the confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to conducting a free and fair election come 2019.



He gave the assertion Friday in Yenagoa immediately after a close door consultation meeting with stakeholders of the party in the state in a bid to choose a concensus aspirant from Ekeremor Constituency two to contest in the primaries.

Dauyegha, advised the people on the need to secure their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) adding that the only way development will get to the grassroots pby voting for the right candidate in the general elections.

He noted that gone are the days where candidate that will represent the people were imposed on the people by the powers that be, noting that the vote of the masses must count.

He reiterated that the federal government and all the institutions responsible for elections are doing everything to ensure the forthcoming election is credible, adding that the long surffering of his people will be over if elected.

“With my experience and requisite knowledge I believe we can turn around the fortune of the area, my first desire is to give proper representation if voted. I will contribute in making laws that will directly impact in the lives of the people. Like in the east you see how industrious the people are, that is the way our people are so we have to utilise our God’s giving potentials rather than crisis,” he said.