2019 Presidency: Kalu woos IBB for Buhari

Says crisis in APC part of political devt

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna— Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzoh Kalu, yesterday, paid a private visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), in his hill top residence in Minna, Niger State, to woo the latter to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

Kalu, who arrived Babangida’s residence in a convoy of five black Sports Utility Vehicles, SUVs, about 12:08, went straight for a private meeting which lasted over two hours.

After the meeting, he told waiting journalists that he was convinced that the former military president will have a rethink and eventually throw his weight behind President Buhari’s second term aspiration.

Kalu said he was in Minna to meet Babangida purposely to campaign for President Buhari.

“I am in Minna to campaign for President Buhari because I have seen a lot of PDP aspirants coming to IBB and felt we should not be left behind and that is why I have come to have talks with him and convince him on why he should support Buhari for his second term,” he remarked.

Asked about General Babangida’s disposition on his mission, Kalu said: “It is blue and white on what we have discussed and he said he is seriously thinking about it.

“February 16 is still a long way to go, so we will continue talking. To me, from our discussion, it is a positive reaction.”

He said besides wooing Babangida for Buhari’s second term bid, he had also travelled wide within and outside the country, mobilising, sensitising and convincing people to give President Buhari another four-year term, adding that with Buhari, Nigeria would get to where it was supposed to be.

Crisis in APC part of political devt

Speaking on the crisis in APC in some states, Kalu said: “Crisis is part of political development. If there are no crisis, there will be no political development because crisis is what makes political development.”

Asked to comment on the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu whom he had been passionate about, Kalu simply said: “He is in London and he is safe.”