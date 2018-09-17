2019 : Presidency has not endorsed any APC governorship aspirant in Ebonyi-Ex Rep. Chima

Abakaliki – Chief Kelechi Chima, governorship aspirant in Ebonyi, has debunked alleged claim of presidency endorsement of one of the governorship aspirants in the 2019 governorship election.



Chima, spoke at a media briefing on Monday in Abakaliki during formal declaration of his bid to run for the 2019 governorship of Ebonyi.

Chima, an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that the alleged report that the presidency was supporting a particular gubernatorial aspirant was false.

According to him, neither President Muhammadu Buhari, presidential aides nor the party is backing any of the eight governorship aspirants in Ebonyi gubernatorial race.

“The alleged report is unfounded, replete with falsehood and completely untenable.

“APC as a party does not believe in imposition because it believes in rule of law and the right of party members to choose their candidates in credible, free, fair and open selection process.

“Any of the aspirants who wins the party’s nomination in a free, fair and credible election, the rest of us will support the person.

“I don’t believe that the presidency or the party will impose anybody on Ebonyi; it is what Ebonyi people decide to do that they will do.

“Any of the aspirants who manages to play his politics well and wins, it means that Ebonyi people have accepted that person to be their candidate and we will support him to win the election.

“There is nothing like imposition in APC or the presidency supporting any aspirant against others to the best of my knowledge,’’ Chima said.

Chima, who represented the people of Onicha, Ohaozara and Ivo Federal Constituency between 1999 and 2003 promised to run credible, people-oriented and all inclusive administration if elected governor of Ebonyi in 2019.

He said: “I shall remain irrevocably committed to run an inclusive government powered by the will of the people and sustained by the desire to place service above self.

“Serve as a bridge between the old and younger breed politicians and ingrain attitudinal change in the lives of the citizenry to enhance discipline and efficiency.

“Run transparent and accountable stewardship with due process as well as create an enabling platform to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through a public /private partnership arrangement.

“Revamp all state owned moribund industries including state building materials industry at Ezzamgbo, Nkaliki Hatchery, Fertilizer Blending Plant, Onuebonyi, Ebonyi Patriot Newspapers, among others.

“Re-tune the agricultural policies of the state for greater output and productivity with resultant job creation and food sufficiency.

“Introduction of public works and environmental department in all Development Centres of the state and build additional stadia at Afikpo and Onueke to enhance sports development.’’

He said that his administration would give deserved attention to revamping and repositioning of health and education sectors which he said have been badly neglected by the present administration.

Chima who appealed for the support of party delegates in the forthcoming governorship primary, said that he would serve for four years to complete the eight years tenure of Ebonyi South Senatorial zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chima is from the same senatorial zone with the incumbent governor, Chief Dave Umahi, whose first term in office would expire by May 29, 2019. (NAN)