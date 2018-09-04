2019 Presidency: Dankwambo Campaign Organisation appoints Adewopo as spokesman

ABUJA — A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has appointed Dr. Ayoade Adewopo as the Director of Strategic Communication and official Spokesman of his Presidential Campaign Organization.

The appointment which takes immediate effect was announced in a release by the Dankwambo Campaign Organisation

Adewopo is a legal practitioner and holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree from the USA, a Postgraduate Diploma in International Tax Law from Zurich-Switzerland and a Higher Diploma in Business Administration from The Polytechnic Ibadan.