2019 polls won’t be business as usual in Delta —Obe

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—A Chairmanship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State during the party’s congress, Chief Fred Obe, has said that the 2019 general election would not be business as usual in the state, expressing optimism that the party will sweep the polls and take over power in the state.

He, however, advised the party to put its house in order and shun politics of non- inclusiveness.

Speaking at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, when one of the party’s governorship aspirants in the state, Prof. Pat Utomi paid him a consultation visit, Obe reiterated the preparedness of the people to support candidates that are capable of delivering the change mantra to the electorates and take over Delta State from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Utomi promised to “end poverty, offer quality free education and infrastructural development” if given the mandate.