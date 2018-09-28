2019 Polls: Edo APC adopts Buhari as sole Presidential Candidate

Members of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday defied the heavy downpour to adopt President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s flag bearer in next year’s presidential election.



Speaking to journalists at the end of the exercise at ward six in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, chairman of the party in the ward, Hon. Charles Otasowie, commended the peaceful nature of the exercise and explained that over 500 members of the party adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as candidate of the forthcoming election.

He maintained that Buhari has done well enough to be endorsed for another term and urged Nigerians to vote for the president come 2019, to build on his achievements.

The woman leader in ward six, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Mrs. Roseline Tuoyo, said women across the state are behind President Buhari and will continue to support him even after winning the 2019 presidential election.

Muktar Yusuf Osagie, an APC member in Ikpoba-Okha LGA, who participated in the exercise, commended the party members for the peaceful and orderly manner the exercise was conducted.

He noted that the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari was the motivating factor that brought people out of their homes despite the heavy rainfall, to be part of the process.

At ward seven, APC Party Chairman, Hon. Imarenakhue Friday, said over 600 APC members participated in the exercise to affirm the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari for the Presidential election on the platform of APC for the 2019 general election.

According to the Chairman of the party in Egor Local Government Area of the state, Chief Odion Olaye, “the turnout of members in ward one to ten in the council area was impressive and affirmed our support for the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 Presidential election.

“The impressive turnout has shown that President Muhammadu Buhari will be given our mandate in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State come 2019.”