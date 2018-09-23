2019 Polls: CSO advises politicians, stakeholders against hate speech

A Civil Society Organisation, Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, has called on political, religious and traditional leaders in the country to shun hate speeches to enhance peaceful and credible elections in 2019.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Sheriff Mulade, made the call on Sunday in Minna while speaking with newsmen as part of activities to mark the 2018 International Day for Peace, observed on Sept. 21 by the United Nations (UN).

“The Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice is partnering with the government at all levels and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful 2019 elections and sustainable peace in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Mulade said that the theme for the event was “The Right to Peace and to Mark Universal Declaration of Human Right at 70’’.

He called for sustainable peace and protection of human rights and a holistic solution that would promote the culture of peace and sustainable development of the country.

“The danger of promoting hate speeches are not only inimical to peaceful coexistence but impediment to development,’’ he said.

Mulade appealed to political parties to conduct free and fair primaries devoid of manipulation to bring popular candidates.

He therefore, urged security agencies to arrest and prosecute individuals, corporate organisations that were in breach of electoral laws during the 2019 general elections.

According to him, non-governmental organisations, will work with the Niger Government and security agencies, especially the police to ensure a sustainable peace and peaceful coexistence in the state and the country at large.

He advised those desiring the application of hate speech to cause conflicts to refrain from it.

Newsmen report that the UN General Assembly had set aside the day to strengthen the ideals of peace among the nations and people of the world.

Newsmen also report that the UN adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 owing to its belief that no meaningful development could be achieved without addressing economic and social development issues.

The UN also believes in the promotion and safeguard of fundamental rights of all people’s across the world.

NAN