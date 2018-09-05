2019 poll :Ondo APC adopts indirect primary

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Akure adopted indirect primaries for selection of its candidates for the 2019 elections.

Speaking to newsmen after the state executive meeting of the party, Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, representing Ondo Central Senatorial District of the state, said the option was endorsed to forestall difficulties and crises, come 2019 elections.

“We have unanimously adopted indirect primaries for choosing our candidates for 2019 elections.

“We have done this because of difficulties usually associated with direct primary which may lead to chaos and violence, and any results coming from such may not have true representation.

” And by adopting this, we are fully in compliance with constitution of our party,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, said that there was no aspect of the party’s constitution that stipulates any particular option of primary election on any chapter.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state party chairman, who urged members to place the party over and above themselves, noted that the chapter of the party was one family.

Newsmen report that Oloyelologun had earlier moved motion for adoption of the option, which was seconded by Mr Agboola Ogunleye, the Chairman of Owo Local Government area of the state.

Newsmen also report that others present at the meeting include the state Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Agboola Ajayi and Sen. Yele Omogunwa, representing Ondo South Senatorial District.

NAN