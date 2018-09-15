2019: Omo-Agege will respect every worthy opponent — Efe Duku 

By Gab Ejuwa

Senior Legislative Aide to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State, Mr. Efe Duku, has stated that the senator will respect every worthy opponent as he prefers healthy and robust debates on how best to advance the Urhobo people’s interests.

In a statement signed by Mr. Duku, he said that Senator Omo-Agege will never tolerate shenanigans, pettiness, hate and unprovoked attack from anyone, including other APC senatorial aspirants.

According to him, the senator was aware of the distasteful, hateful and libelous media comments credited to an APC senatorial aspirant at an event arranged to choreograph his entry into the Delta Central Senate race.

He said in the statement, “while it is not unusual for unqualified lightweights to project false political strengths in election seasons, the senate aspirant’s choice to stray misguidedly into the senate race with only vile disrespect for his senator is just too arrogant and provocative to condone.

“We respect his age, but we are incapable of tolerating such daring nuisance from anyone. First, it can only take the senatorial aspirant who worships every anti-Buhari machination to naively characterise Senator Omo-Agege’s fearless rejection of legislative impunity and tyranny in the senate and unqualified support for President Muhammadu Buhari as “rascality”.

“It can only take the envious APC senatorial aspirant to talk down on the politically savvy of Omo-Agege who as a senate candidate in 2015 scored almost 10 times more votes than him who was a so-called governorship candidate”, he said.

“He disregarded our senator’s wise counsel on the need to follow His Excellency Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s trusted leadership. Now, he is paying a price for his political naivete. He can only come out of it if he humbles himself and refrains from disruptive politics. It is in his best interest to accept this free advice and deal with reality”, he added.