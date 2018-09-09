2019: Okowa gets nod from Isoko Advancement Network

Ace political group, Isoko Advancement Network, IAN, has disclosed commitment to the reelection bid of the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, ahead of the 2019 general election.

The group passed a vote of confidence on governor Okowa describing him as development and political machinery, whom Deltans cannot do without at this point in their history.

Contained in a communique issued after a closed door meeting in Owhe-Ologbo, Isoko North Local Government Area, the group advised all opposition to throw their aspirations aside and queue behind Okowa who has a defined road map to development.

The group, led by its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon. Samuel Idise, commended the governor for transforming the state and touching many lives positively.

According to the group, “Governor Okowa has done very well in wealth creation, infrastructure and human capital development. He has a clear path to winning reelection and doing more for the people” he said.

“Okowa’s reelection prospects are not threatened by the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He will easily win the 2019 governorship election because of his exceptional performance and the infighting in APC. I was in APC. The party is not interested in winning elections in Delta State. It has been factionalized”. They stressed.

Present at the meeting included, former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comr. Ovuozourie Macaulay; Chairman, Governing Board, College of Education, Warri, Prof. Samuel Aghalino, Senior Special Assistant to Governor (Political), Chief Emmanuel Edevor, former Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Patrick Ferife, Senior Special Assistant to Governor ( Civil Society), Mr Felix Ofo, Hon. Harryman Okoro, Hon. Mike Ogwah, Hon. Powell Ojogho, Chief Paul Odhomo, Barr. Iche Ifenedo, Dr. Evelyn Aluta, Hon. Goodluck Idele, Chief Sunny Uthoro, Engr. Oke Owhe, Sir Sunny Areh amongst others.