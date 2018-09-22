2019: Okowa Expresses confidence of victory for PDP candidates

… Screened With Wike, Udom In Port Harcourt

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has been screened to seek re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections.

Governor Okowa who was the only Deltan that picked the gubernatorial form of the party was screened on Saturday at the PDP zonal office, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Also screened alongside Governor Okowa was the Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike and that of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Emmanuel Udom. Governor Ben Ayade of Criss Rivers state later arrived the venue to face the screening committee.

Governor Okowa in a brief interview with Journalists shortly after the screening, described the exercise as “a very fruitful session.”

“We have gone through similar process in the past, as you can see, we don’t have any opponent but, with the rules of our party,

we will have affirmative Congress, thereafter, the campaigns will start,” Governor Okowa stated, assuring, “from feelers across the country, we are very hopeful that we will win in the elections.”

Chairman of the 5-man panel that screened the governors, Hon. Muraina Ajibola had in a speech, said the screening exercise was very important for the PDP to field credible candidates in the 2019 general elections, observing, “the PDP has a very strong hold in the South South and we want to maintain such.”

Governor Okowa entered the hall for screening at about 2.42 pm and spent about one hour with members of the Committee which includes, Alhaji Buba Galadima, Mr Chuks Akwitti, Engr. Muktar Ahmed and Rt. Hon. Boyele Debekeme who served as Secretary of the Committee.