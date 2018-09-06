2019: North East group to buy Buhari’s N45m nomination form

…. To hold rallies in Abuja, 6 other states

A group, North East Vanguard for Peace (NEVP), a pressure group committed to the sustenance of peace in North East Nigeria, has elected to purchase the presidential nomination form for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, as a reward for restoring peace in the once ravage northeast region.

The group, while promising to lead the re-election bid of President Buhari, said though it is aware that other groups have volunteered and purchased the same form, but that by virtue of his fight against terrorism and bringing about peace in the north east, the President deserves the nomination form from people of the north east who have witnessed the return of peace to the region

National president of NEVP, Dogo Danlami, in a statement made available to journalists, said this gesture is symbolic for members of the group. He said “as critical stakeholders in North East region, whose members have been directly and indirectly affected by the Boko Haram menace,” that it behoves on the group to lead the re-election campaign of President Muhammdu Buhari.

“As stakeholders in the ongoing war against Boko Haram Terrorists in North East Nigeria, we are conversant with the efforts and the grounds that have been gained in rooting Boko Haram terrorist from the region, and also regaining local government areas that were once under their enclave before 2015,” he stated.

Danlami explained that before 2015, the NEVP in some of its community outreach programmes witnessed firsthand, the wanton destruction of lives and properties by Boko Haram terrorist, and how life was unbearable for most families.

But according to him, all of these changed after the election of President Muhammdu Buhari, whom he said demonstrated a commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of ordinary Nigerians, especially those in the war-torn North East Nigeria.

The statement reads further, “The North East Vanguard for Peace has elected to purchase the presidential nomination forms for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, regardless of whether other groups have chosen to do the same.

“The North East Vanguard for Peace would also use its network in the North East region to canvass for votes for President Muhammdu Buhari in the forthcoming presidential elections because as stated earlier, we were witness to the decimation of the North East region. And we are also witnessing to the enormous efforts the Buhari Led administration had committed into bringing peace to the area. For all of these, we are grateful.

“We also wish to crave the indulgence of Mr President to graciously approve our mobilisation efforts by giving the go ahead for the NorthEast Vanguard for Peace to organise mobilization rallies in the 6 states and a grand event in Abuja for Nigerians to further appreciate the impact of the Buhari administration on curtailing Boko Haram terrorism in our country.”

Dnlami explained that members of the group are excited that as at today, 99 percent of the communities once held by insurgents have been liberated, and today things have all returned to normalcy for the good of the citizens of Nigeria, except for a few political thugs masquerading as Boko Haram.

He said markets have all been opened, and everything has returned to normalcy. Elections can now hold in all the LGA, towns and villages.

He stated that the group is aware that the Nigeria Military has been working round the clock to root out the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the region.