2019: No presidential aspirant can match Buhari — Adjogbe

BY Ochuko Akuopha

EXECUTIVE Director, Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe, yesterday said that none of those indicating interest in the presidency in the 2019 general election was a match to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the President’s achievements in rescuing the country from the economic and infrastructural decay would enable him have a smooth sail in the polls.

He also said Buhari was leaving no stone unturned in initiating projects and programmes that would enhance the accelerated development of the Niger Delta region.

Fielding questions from newsmen at Igbide community, Isoko South Local Government Area Delta State shortly after he was conferred with the traditional chieftaincy title of the Oyinvwin of Igbide by the Ovie of the kingdom, HRM Edward Obukeni I, Adjobe, said Buhari had worked to ensure peace in the Niger Delta in order to attract investors to the oil rich region.

Saying that the NDDC under President Buhari had in the last two years executed and completed more projects in the region than previous administrations, he urged the people to give their total support to the president in the forthcoming election to enable him build on his achievements.

Adjogbe who dedicated his chieftaincy title to Buhari, described Obukeni l as a first class king who “made the kingdom peaceful for NDDC to execute projects.

“NDDC has executed many projects in Igbide kingdom and this is one of the reasons the monarch has recognized us.”