2019: Neighbourhood 2 Neighbourhood mobilizes grassroots support for Okowa

AHEAD of the 2019 governorship election in Delta State, Neighbourhood 2 Neighbourhood Campaign is set to mobilise grassroots support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his second term bid.

Speaking with newsmen in Asaba during weekend, the Coordinator of Neighbourhood 2 Neighbourhood Campaign (# N2N Okowa 2019) who is also the Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Development, Hon. Jonathan Adiotomre, said that the campaign train for Governor Okowa’s re-election would get to all the nooks and crannies of Delta State.

Adiotomre maintained that Okowa has performed beyond expectations in the last three years, in the face of paucity of funds as evident in the massive infrastructural development across the state.

Describing the Governor as a pragmatic, visionary and detribalized leader, he said that his administrative prowess and prudent management of resources have impacted positively on the lives of Deltans and the economy of the state.

“We are going to embark on aggressive door to door, Neighbourhood 2 Neighbourhood campaign for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s re-election come 2019.”

We will reach out to every household across the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State”, he asserted.

Adiotomre listed the achievements of Governor Okowa to include the ongoing Water Storm Drainage project in Asaba and other projects that dot the landscape of the three senatorial districts of the state, saying that the Governor was God sent at the critical time of the nation’s economic quagmire to pilot the affairs of Delta State.

He added that the SMART Agenda of the present administration is on course, saying that Deltans had never had it so good.

To this end, he called on Deltans to redouble their support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and work assiduously for his return to the Government House, Asaba in 2019, saying that one good term deserving another.

Adiotomre contended that the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019 will herald more dividends of democracy for all Deltans as encapsulated in the SMART Agenda.