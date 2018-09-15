2019: Navy pledges to provide water transport logistics support to INEC

*To also provide background protection for staff, materials

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AHEAD of 2019 general elections, the Nigerian Navy has pledged to assist the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC,in the transportation of election materials to riverine areas.

Besides,the military service said it would not only protect the materials in areas across the country not accessible by roads but also provide effective security in the nation’s waterways.

To keep its personnel fit for the daunting tasks ahead and other ongoing security challenges in the country, the Navy has intensified enhanced physical exercises for them.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas,said this,Saturday,during an interview with journalists on the sideline of the Nigerian Navy Third Quarter Route Match 2018, held at the Mogadishu Military Cantonment,Abuja.

Speaking through the Chief of Administration,Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Jatau Luka,Ekwe Ibas said:”Already, as enshrined in the Constitution, we are to give every necessary support to any administration to succeed and in this case and in this era of democracy, the Nigerian Navy is giving all its support for the movement of materials and several others.”

He added:”We are also going to provide background protection for those who are going to be engaged during the electioneering period.”

Speaking on the exercise, the Naval Chief said: “Nigerian Navy has emphasis and places high premium on physical fitness.

“At every point in time, it is always the desire of the Chief of Naval Staff to ensure that the personnel are physically fit.This is just one of such exercises to ensure the personnel are physically fit.

“We have other exercises and routine activities which is also to step up the physical efficiency of the personnel. And this ties up to the ability to be optimally fit for any nature of operations and particularly in internal security operations.”

Earlier, in his goodwill message to personnel of the Nigerian Navy at the occasion, he said:”The Nigerian Navy will continue to perform its constitutional role with other security agencies to improve Nigerian security.

Looking at the personnel, he said: “It is notable therefore, to reinstate that the Nigerian Navy has been a formidable partner in the internal security across the country. To this end, I enjoin you all to perform these duties diligently and with utmost regard to human right.

” May I quickly add that you should not engage in any acts of misdemeanor or taking the laws into your hands that could bring the service to disrepute in the course of national service.”

He reaffirmed that the Nigerian Navy will continue to support the personnel by way of providing what he referred to as “critical requirements for optimal performance in the area of your responsibilities.”

“Expectedly,you are to exhibit total dedication to duty and unflinching support to our democracy,” he added.

He congratulated all those who participated in the route match exercise, saying “exercise was the confirmation of the physical fitness of personnel and I make bold to say the objective of the exercise was achieved.”