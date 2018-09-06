2019: My second term ambition not worth blood of anyone – Ortom

By Peter Duru

Makurdi- Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has cautioned that his aspiration for a second term in office was not worth the blood of any Benue person and urged politicians in the state to eschew violence in the build up to next year’s general elections.

The Governor stated that he would rather lose than win the forthcoming election by violence, noting that it was unnecessary to spill blood for any office because power belonged to God who gives it to whoever He desired.

He stated this, Thursday at St. Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish, Alliade during a funeral mass for the late Nobel Emmanuel Ayargwer, elder brother of former state deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Tsetim Ayargwer,

He said, “our ambition as politicians is not worth the blood of anybody. For me, I would rather lose than win my election by violence because it is absolutely unnecessary to spill blood for any office because power belongs to God only.”

The Governor reiterated that the people of the state were resolute in the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 stressing that “Benue people are not against any group or persons but are against the destruction of their crops by herders, hence their resort to ranching.”

While acknowledging the support of the church to sustain peace in the state, Governor Ortom requested more prayers for continued peace as the 2019 elections approaches.

Younger brother of the deceased and former state deputy chairman of the PDP Dr. Ayargwer, expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom, Knights of St. Johns and political associates for their support in the family’s time of grief.