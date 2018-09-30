2019: Let us send our best to the Senate, Igbo Bu Igbo advises Ndigbo

A leading Igbo socio-cultural group, Igbo Bu Igbo, IBI, has urged people of the South-East to elect only those with track record of promoting the Igbo cause to the Senate in 2019.



In a statement by Dr Law Mefor and Mr Chidi Omeje, Chancellor and Secretary of the group, respectively, IBI warned that unless the champions of the region across party lines are elected into strategic offices of national importance, the future of Ndigbo in Nigeria remained precarious. They therefore suggested “that Igbos would be better off with leaders like Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Victor Umeh, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah among others in the Senate”.

“As 2019 general elections approach, we are worried by the quality of people from the southeast region of the country jostling for different political positions we consider to be of strategic importance to our people and the future. Our fears are based on the fact that our people have continued to suffer unimaginable marginalization and humiliation in the current set up of the country and those responsible for this do not seem ready to ease their grip on such an unfair system”, the statement said.

“It is for this reason that we call on our Igbo brothers and sisters worldwide to support only those men and women with proven character and undiluted love for the Igbo cause, men and women who would defend and promote our cause without fear or favour, and insist on getting for our people what is due to us without compromise”.

“It is an incontrovertible fact, for example, that Igbos would be better off with leaders like Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Victor Umeh, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah among others in the Senate. A combination of such people in the Red Chamber would be fearsome. These are people who have seen it all and whose commitment to the Igbo agenda is unshaken and easily verifiable. We have reached a stage in Nigeria where every region sends in their best to political offices especially the parliament. This is because we are about entering an era of hard negotiations and renegotiations for the socio-political and economic structures of the country, and only regions with sincere leaders and proven negotiators will win it for their people.

“We therefore urge all Igbo sons and daughters everywhere to eschew unhelpful sentiments while voting for their leaders”.