2019: Lagos Rep picks UPP form for Imo governorship

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-THE member representing Oshodi/Isolo 11 Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tony Chinedu Nwulu on Tuesday picked the nomination form for governorship election in Imo State on the platform of the United Progressive Party, UPP.

Nwulu who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, sponsored the ‘Not-Too-Young-Run’ Bill in the National Assembly which has been passed into law and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking after picking the form, Nwulu who is the Chairman and Chief Executive of The Peoples Television said, “I want to bring to the people what they have been yearning for and that is taking power back to the people. Nothing is happening in Imo State.

“We do not have leadership in Imo State. The people are yearning for a lot of things. Facts and figures show that UPP has become a party to aline with in Imo State.

“The people have the right to choose whosoever they want and I am sure that their choice will be Me. We have had several maladministrations, so the first thing is to ensure the rule of law and to strengthen the institutions and we begin to talk about developments.

“We already have our blueprints and I can assure you that we will follow it up and in the next couple of months Imo people will see changes.”

Speaking on issues of security, Nwulu said, “When the youths are gainfully employed, security threats will reduce. They will stay away from crime. For us to address unemployment we have to place something better on the table as we are hoping to attract investors to tackle crime.

“When I assume office, Imo State will not only be crime free but it will become the safest state.”

He regretted that the system has not supported the growth of the young people which has made it difficult for them to thrive.