2019: Kogi PDP denies aspirant automatic ticket

All is not going well concerning the bid by the lawmaker representing Kogi East Senatorial District of Kogi State, Senator Attai Aidoko, to return to the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as his ambition suffered another set-back.

This is consequent upon the Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party leaders’ refusal to grant him automatic ticket to vie for the position this time at the 2019 general elections.



Last week there were reports that Aidoko was told by leaders of the Party that unlike Senator Dino Melaye, his desire for an automatic ticket was an impossible task for a number of reasons including the fact that the understanding for the automatic ticket was made with the rAPC members for which he’s not one. Secondly, having been in the National Assembly for 16 years, it was assumed that his popularity would make it easy for him to win the primaries election if he has done well for his constituency.

This latest development has forced the senator to adopt unusual means in a last-ditch effort to return to the National Assembly, apparently against the wishes of Kogi East people.

Senator Aidoko who was full of confidence that he would clinch the party ticket, was naturally deflated by this development. He has therefore taken to regular visits to Senator Dino with the hope that the latter’s goodwill and Saraki connection may fetch him the ticket at the primaries billed to take place on October 1, 2018.

It would be recalled that the youths in Kogi East Senatorial District recently called on Senator Aidoko to halt his re-election bid as the zone was not ready for his return to represent them.

The youths under the aegis (Kogi Youths Arise Network) led by its coordinator, Mr. Mohammed Misah had condemned those they referred to as social media propagandists, who they said spin lies and launder the image of Aidoko for political makeover for 2019.

The youths said: “We don’t know what we want, where we are coming from and where we are headed.

“The Igala youths of today have failed to differentiate between their political enemies and political saviours.”

The youths had said that it was under Aidoko’s watch that Ibaji oil wells were ceded to Anambra State.

“As a senator, he can’t point at one single thing as achievement that we can call his constituency project.

“In fact, Aidoko is a liability on the good people of Kogi East and he has no political relevance in both the region and at the national level.”

“Aidoko that we know always visits Igalaland at night and sneaks out before the crack of dawn.

“We can’t continue to wallow in this politics of stagnation where some wicked few individuals will gather together to oppose everything that is good for our land.

“Our region has suffered so much neglect despite the facts that we have several opportunities to develop, but we have been suffering so much neglect because of the attitude of some of our leaders.