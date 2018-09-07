2019: Jones Erue led Delta APC adopts indirect primaries

…As Ogboru Consults Delta North people

By Festus Ahon

The Prophet Jones Erue led Delta State Executive of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Friday adopted indirect primaries to select candidates of the party for 2019 general elections.

The APC executive in its State Working Committee, SWC and stakeholders meeting in Asaba, which was attended by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Prof Pat Utomi, Chief Frank Kokori, Rt. Hon. Halims Agoda, Dr. Ike Odikpo, Chief Charles Uwaechie among others, resolved that indirect primaries was the best way to go.

Meanwhile, the Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor faction had adopted direct primaries for selection of candidates to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming general election. The Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor faction, which met in Asaba on Thursday insisted that direct primaries would promote credible and transparent primaries.

Prophet Jones Erue and State Secretary of the party, Mr Chidi Okonji in a statement said : “The Delta State APC’s unanimous resolution today (yesterday) adopting indirect primaries is reasoned, responsible and absolutely necessary.

“The indirect primaries system is a necessity in Delta State due to some unique conditions. First is the absence of up to date registers that is trusted by majority of our stakeholders for the purpose of credible direct primaries. SEC agrees with our leaders and stakeholders that in the manifest absence of up to date, clean or credible registers, the system of indirect primaries is necessary.

“Indeed, SEC agrees with our party’s leaders and stakeholders that we do not have the luxury of time to collate and clean up our ongoing massive membership registrations before the primaries. It is our reasoned position that we must avoid any self-inflicted chaos that may likely arise from excluding so many newly registered members because of the obvious lack of sufficient time to collate and clean up the ongoing registrations.”

Raising security concerns to support its adoption of indirect primaries, the duo in the statement said: “Significantly, SEC is very disturbed about intelligence reports from Stakeholders that strange elements may be infiltrating our current membership registration with ulterior motives to taint the credibility of possible direct primaries by all means, including deadly security breaches that may harm our members and our positive electoral chances.

“These reports remind us of how persons with similar ulterior motives invaded our elective Ward and Local Government congresses in May this year, killed our Comrade Jeremiah Oghoveta in Ughelli South and grievously harmed so many of our leaders and members.”

Meanwhile, Chief Great Ogboru, APC Governorship , yesterday assured the state would be transformed when he is elected in 2019 to govern the state.

Ogboru who spoke during a consultationvisit to the people of Delta North to intimate them of his desire to contest the 2019 Governorship election, urged the people to give him their support, saying he is desirous to take the state to greater heights.