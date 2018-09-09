2019: Isoko advancement network endorses Ogwah, Powell for DTHA

Foremost Isoko Political Group, Isoko Advancement Network (IAN), has unanimously endorsed, Hon. Mike Ogwah and Hon. Powell Ojogho as their candidates for membership of the Delta State House of Assembly.

The group’s endorsement, slammed during its meeting in Owhe-Ologbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, followed a motion by Mr Felix Ofo, seconded by Engr. Oke Owhe and unanimously adopted.

The endorsement motion as slammed read, “In view of the fact that two members of this August body are running for membership of the House of Assembly, I hereby move the motion that this body adopt them as the sole candidates and that they be given every requisite support.”

The endorsed members, Hon. Mike Ogwah and Hon. Powell Ojogho are membership aspirants for Isoko North and Isoko South I constituency seats respectively in the Delta State House of Assembly.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Caretaker Committee Chairman of the group, Hon. Samuel Idise, said the aspirants deserved more than their support.

Idise said the aspirants who are members of the group have always carried their selves in accordance with the rules and regulations of the group.

He described them as aspirants who the group can say will make a difference when elected.

Reacting to the endorsement, both aspirants commended the IAN for the trust reposed and promised to continually advocate the tenets of the group through and through.