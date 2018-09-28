2019 Imo guber: I am not desperate to be governor – Ohakim

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, Friday said he was not desperate to be governor of Imo state.

Ohakim spoke in Owerri, adding that he joined the gubernatorial race under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to save Imo from imminent calamity.

The former governor, also said that he is the only aspirant in APGA, if given the gubernatorial ticket of the party, for 2019, that has only one term to be governor and then create the way for Owerri zone to produce the next governor.

Ohakim went further to say: “I am not desperate to be governor I have come to safe Imo from collapse and calamity. I am driven by passion to rescue Imo state. I am the only person that has just one constitutional term to stay in office and I will hand over to Owerri zone properly.

“I have learnt my mistakes, I want to use this medium to ask that Imo people should forgive me and I have forgiven those who have wronged me.

“I called you to let you see certain facts. Imo is on a cross road. Our state is in a precarious situation. Our state has collapsed. The engine has collapsed the passengers are disembarking.

“We are descending into abyss. There are two groups one is you and the other are the delegates. We have to say the truth in deciding one that will be governor of Imo state.

“Our education system in Imo, has gone so down. Most of the courses in our higher institutions have been discredited. Our sport institution has collapsed.

“Our youths are parablelating, no works they are now taking drugs. If you touch your pocket you will know that you are poorer. If you are poorer then what of others.”