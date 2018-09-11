2019: I’ll tackle youth unemployment, empowerment, erosion- SDP aspirant

ABUJA-AS the 2019 general elections gather momentum, a House of Representative aspirant for Idemili North and South under the platform of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Anambra State chapter, Uchenna Annie Okonkwo, Monday, promised to tackle youth unemployment, empowerment and erosion challenges when elected.

Okonkwo gave the assurance after picking his interest of expression and nomination form from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, where he said young people in the country have been neglected by various administrations and are suffering from depletion of the mind, but being a young person also he will ensure that they are given hope with basic laws he will influence in favour of the youth.

He said: “I decided to join the race due to my concern and passion I have for the people of Idemili North and South of Anambra State and the nation for quality representation. I see depletion of our collective resources and depletion in the mind of the young people.

“The youth have been neglected over the years. Either they have been used and dumped or they are not just used at all. For me getting to the House of Representatives I am going according to a person driven agenda and we are going to be working on policies that will enable youth empowerment.

“We know in Nigeria there is high cost of running elections and we want to try as much as possible to reduce that and to mitigate that in order for all people including young people that they can come out and contest, as the election will be free and fair.”

According to him, with these policies in place and as well as working together with other political parties in the green chambers they will be achieved for the betterment of the people.

Speaking on winning the election he said, “I will say my chances are good and I believe in God and the people in as much I portray my message to the people I believe they will vote for me massively. Even as a young person I have all it takes as a preferred and best candidate to win and represent my good people at the House of Representatives.”

He also encouraged more young people to come into politics and also contest for elective positions for positive national development, and also called for peaceful conduct by the youth and also the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should conduct credible elections.